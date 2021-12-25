Browns to wear anniversary uniform on Christmas Day

The Cleveland Browns may not have a white Christmas in terms of snow, nor will their fans in Ohio, but they will be bringing the white on Christmas. The Browns will be donning their 75th-anniversary uniforms for today’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The weather forecast in Wisconsin does not call for snow, despite the low 30s temperature, and rain throughout northern Ohio.

The Cleveland uniform honoring the start of the franchise combines white pants with a white jersey. The major change is to the helmet where the players’ number can be found while the famous “oreo” stripe is replaced by just one white stripe.

The Packers will be pulling out their all-green uniforms with gold numbers creating a contrast of color between the two teams.

Cleveland versus Green Bay could be an interesting game as the Browns fight for their playoff lives while the Packers compete for the top seed, and the first-round bye, in the NFC.