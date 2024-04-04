Browns Watson updates shoulder at restaurant opening

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson said on Thursday, “everything is perfect,” with respect to the rehabilitation of his surgically repaired shoulder.

Watson attended the grand opening of a new restaurant in the Cedar Taylor business district called Lefty’s Cheesesteaks. The chain was founded by Sam Berry in Detroit and has expanded into Florida The restaurant on South Taylor Road is the first to open in Ohio with Watson as a partner

“We are now here in Ohio and we hope and pray that we grow this company into a national chain like I promised my brother and partner DeShaun Watson. We have all the confidence in DeShaun that he will bring a Super Bowl to this city,” Berry told Fox 8 News.

While Thursday was the first chance for those in the crowd to taste menu items from the Lefty’s chain, many in the crowd were there just for a chance to see and interact with Watson, whose injuries resulted in him playing only six games for the Browns during the 2023 season.

“Thank you to the city of Cleveland, Cleveland Heights for embracing me and yeah the future is super bright. Im here to stay and I want to bring a Super Bowl here and just continue to build this community and make this a better place,” Watson said.

The lingering question has been whether he will be able to start the new season for the Browns after having surgery to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder.

On Thursday he told Fox 8 he is on track to start on opening day.

“The shoulder is great. I’m going to be ready for week one for sure. Everything is perfect” said Watson

The league has yet to announce whether the Browns will open the season here in the United States or at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil as part of the NFL’s first ever game in South America.

“Wherever it is we are going to be ready ,” said Watson.

Among those attending the grand opening were many die hard Browns fans, including Browns ‘Super Fan’ Willie Lawson, better known as ‘Big Dawg Willie.’

“Hey man, he’s healing baby, you know healing is a one day at a time. If he says he’s ready…who lies in Cleveland, nobody!” said Lawson.

