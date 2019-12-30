Browns want to interview Mike McCarthy, and Kevin Stefanski again

There were glances last year, but the Browns never made a connection with Mike McCarthy.

They want to make sure they give him another chance.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns want to interview the former Packers coach for this year’s vacancy.

There was some interest last year, but after they zoomed in on Freddie Kitchens, the interview with McCarthy never actually happened.

He has familiarity with General Manager John Dorsey from Green Bay, so the interest is reasonable.

Cabot also reports that they’re expected to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski again this year, after talking to him last offseason before hiring Kitchens.

They’ve also requested to talk to 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, along with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.