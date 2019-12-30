Browns want to interview Josh McDaniels

The Browns have shown Freddie Kitchens the door after one season as the team’s head coach and there’s word about one of the candidates they’d like to speak to about replacing him.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns have requested permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. That is a change from last year when the Browns did not speak to McDaniels, who reportedly had some interest in the job, before hiring Kitchens.

McDaniels is reportedly a fan of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who visited with the Patriots before being drafted first overall in 2018. Mayfield’s agent said there was talk of New England trading up to take his client if he didn’t go first overall and McDaniels’s fondness for the quarterback was believed to be a big factor in their interest.

Schefter adds that the Panthers are also expected to request permission to interview McDaniels. McDaniels can’t interview with any teams this week, but could interview next week whether the Patriots win or lose their Wild Card round game against the Titans.

McDaniels went 11-17 as the head coach of the Broncos before being fired 12 games into the 2010 season. He agreed to become the Colts head coach in 2018 before backing out of the deal after the Patriots played in Super Bowl LII.