Browns want to interview Greg Roman

The Browns got a couple of looks at the offense that Greg Roman built for the Ravens this season and it appears they were as impressed as everyone else.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns have requested permission to interview the Ravens offensive coordinator for their head coaching vacancy. Freddie Kitchens was fired on Sunday night after one year on the job.

Roman has spent the last three years on John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore and became the coordinator in 2019. He was tasked with building an offense around Lamar Jackson and that project resulted in a 14-2 record, a likely MVP for Jackson and a league record for team rushing yards in a single season.

Roman was also the 49ers offensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh and had two years running the Bills offense in 2015 and 2016. He can interview this week as the Ravens have a bye before playing in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has also been identified as a candidate in Cleveland.