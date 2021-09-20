Wide receiver Davion Davis won’t be added to the Browns’ active roster this week.

Davis served a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy to open the season and became eligible to return to the roster on Monday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns will waive Davis rather than open up a spot for him on the roster.

Davis played in two regular season games with the Vikings in 2019 and was out of the league after being waived by Minnesota last summer. He signed with the Browns in late July and caught 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.

While they won’t be holding onto Davis, the Browns may need some help at receiver this week. Jarvis Landry is week-to-week with an MCL sprain and Odell Beckham has not played in either of the first two games of the season as he makes his way back from last year’s torn ACL.

Browns waiving Davion Davis now that his suspension is done originally appeared on Pro Football Talk