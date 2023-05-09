Browns waive WR Marquez Stevenson ahead of rookie camp

Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot is reporting the team is waiving wide receiver Marquez Stevenson for their second cut of the day, joining defensive tackle Ben Stille. Stevenson didn’t appear in a game for the Browns but was a returner for the Buffalo Bills in five games during the 2021 season.

The Browns needed to waive a couple of players ahead of rookie minicamp to make room for all of the added undrafted free agents. The bottom of the roster will likely see a ton of turnover between now and training camp for the team to feel good about the 90-man heading into training camp. General manager Andrew Berry also hinted at the possibility that more moves could come in the next couple of weeks.

