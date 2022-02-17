Browns waive WR Derrick Willies along with other smaller NFL moves

With the Super Bowl over, a few roster moves are trickling in for the NFL. We’ve covered a number of players signing reserve/futures contracts with the Cleveland Browns including CB Herb Miller. Wednesday, the Atlanta Falcons released DE Dante Fowler freeing him up to sign with any team immediately.

Today comes even more movement with the Browns terminating WR Derrick Willies on waivers. Willies retired from the NFL near the end of offseason activities last year but was still on the team’s roster, on the reserve/retired list, throughout the season.

The 6’4″ receiver played in six games for the Browns hauling in three receptions for 61 yards.

Other moves (signings are for reserve/futures contracts) made the last two days in the NFL include:

Tampa Bay waiving OL Donnell Stanley and signing OL Brandon Walton

Washington waiving TE Tyrone Swoopes and OL Najee Toran

Las Vegas signing CB Cre’von LeBlanc

Miami signing WR River Cracraft

Chicago signing LS Beau Brinkley and P Ryan Winslow

Seattle signing RB Darwin Thompson

Los Angeles signing a variety of players including former Browns TE Kyle Markway

With the NFL Combine right around the corner, rumors will start to fly while these little moves provide an amuse-bouche in advance of the main courses that will come when the league year opens.