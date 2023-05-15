Browns waive two after trade for Za’Darius Smith, leave open roster spot

After landing Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night, the Cleveland Browns have now made room for him on the roster. They have also created an additional spot on the roster as well. Cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II and linebacker Storey Jackson, the Browns currently sit at 89 players.

Today is the first day NFL teams are allowed to sign XFL players, and they have already hosted a couple of workouts. This includes the XFL Defensive Player of the Year, Pita Taumoepenu.

Look for another roster move to be made from the Browns soon to fill that spot.

More Latest Browns News!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire