Trevon Young didn’t play for the Browns in 2020 because he was on injured reserve and it doesn’t look like he’ll be playing for them in 2021 either.

Young was waived off of the roster on Friday.

He initially joined the Browns practice squad late in the 2019 season and signed a reserve/future contract for the 2020 season. He was waived with an injury in July and reverted to the injured reserve list.

Young was a Rams sixth-round pick in 2018 and appeared in two games with the team as a rookie. He did not record a tackle, but recovered one fumble before failing to make the team the next year.

Browns waive Trevon Young originally appeared on Pro Football Talk