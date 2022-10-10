Browns waive TE Miller Forristall, release QB Josh Rosen from practice squad

After trading for linebacker Deion Jones, the Cleveland Browns had to clear a roster spot on their 53-man roster. They have done so by waiving tight end Miller Forristall.

This writing was on the wall after the Browns signed Pharaoh Brown last week, and after Forristall did not play a single offensive snap in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Additionally, the Browns have released former first round quarterback Josh Rosen from their practice squad. With Deshaun Watson returning to the building, perhaps the Browns felt they only needed three quarterbacks in meeting rooms. They also tried out former Dallas Cowboy Ben DiNucci las week as well.

We have waived TE Miller Forristall and released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 10, 2022

