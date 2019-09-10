Browns waive Rico Gathers

The Browns won’t be bringing tight end Rico Gathers onto their 53-man roster this week.

Gathers served a one-game suspension to open the 2019 season and he became eligible to return to action on Monday, but the Browns have opted to go in a different direction. The team announced on Tuesday that they’ve placed Gathers on waivers.

Gathers joined the Browns in August after being cut loose by the Cowboys. The former Baylor basketball player was a sixth-round pick in 2016 and played his first regular season games last season. He had three catches for 45 yards while appearing in 15 games.

David Njoku, Demetrius Harris, Pharoah Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones make up the tight end group in Cleveland.