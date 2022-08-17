Browns waive receiver, sign a non-center offensive lineman

The Cleveland Browns roster will constantly be in flux under GM Andrew Berry especially during training camp when he has much more room to work with. Wednesday, the team waived WR Travell Harris and signed OL Wyatt Miller.

The 6’6″ Miller was undrafted out of UCF in 2019. He was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Cleveland will be the eighth team that he has signed with over the last three seasons but he has yet to log a snap in regular season action.

With Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton going on injured reserve, it is slightly surprising that the lineman signed was not a center. Ethan Pocic and rookie Brock Hoffman are the team’s two centers while Michael Dunn and Hjalte Froholdt shared some snapping duties in practice as well.

The 5’8″ Harris was undrafted out of Washington State where he compiled 179 receptions for just under 2,000 yards in four seasons. He also had 86 kick returns and 21 punt returns in college but wasn’t able to stick with Cleveland despite the injury to Jakeem Grant.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire