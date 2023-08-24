NEW: Browns waive QB Kellen Mond, DE Chuck Wiley

The Cleveland Browns have waived one of their young quarterbacks on the heels of their last preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and no, it was not the rookie preseason phenom Dorian Thompson-Robinson. After getting claimed off of waivers by the Browns a year ago, Kellen Mond has been beaten out of a roster spot by the UCLA product Thompson-Robinson.

If Mond goes unclaimed on waivers, look for the Browns to bring Mond back onto their practice squad to keep a quarterback familiar with the system in the building in case of in-season injuries.

Defensive end Chuck Wiley was waived as well.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire