Browns waive QB Jacob Sirmon, sign K Lucas Havrisik

Just over a week ago, the Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Jacob Sirmon after his time at rookie minicamp and waived their third kicker Lucas Havrisik. Now, they have done the reverse.

Havrisik is back with the Browns and Sirmon has been waived to make room for him. While this may seem unusual, this is a great sign for the health of the Browns’ quarterback room as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are set to begin in Berea.

Leading up to this week, there were still health questions about quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as offseason activities get underway. However, the waiving of Sirmon indicates both players could be set to see more reps this offseason than initially thought.

Watson is still recovering from a shoulder injury that ended his season, while Thompson-Robinson is fighting back from a hip injury that ended his. Both will likely be on a pitch count this offseason leading up to training camp, but it is promising they will be getting some work in during OTAs.

