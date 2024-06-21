Browns waive player after OVI arrest

The Cleveland Browns have waived a player after he was arrested Wednesday night for OVI.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies booked Lonnie Phelps for OVI Wednesday after he allegedly crashed into a building according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Officers smelled alcohol on his breath, and he refused to multiple to take a breathalyzer test, the police report said.

The team announced Thursday that they waived Phelps.

The Browns signed Phelps as an undrafted free agent in May 2023 and spent the entire season on the team’s practice squad.

The team signed him to a reserve/future contract back in January.



