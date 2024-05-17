Browns waive OT Kellen Diesch with failed physical days after claiming him

Just a couple of days after claiming offensive tackle Kellen Diesch off of waivers, the Cleveland Browns waived him with a failed physical designation. Diesch checked all the boxes the Browns look for in a developmental player at the position as a great athlete with rare physical gifts.

The Browns are committed to not letting what happened last year happen again as they continue to add offensive linemen for better depth. After losing their top three offensive tackles last year and starting guys off the street I would expect they add someone else to take Diesch’s position.

The Browns now have their schedule for the 2024 regular season, with OTA’s getting closer and camp just a couple of months away.

Cleveland has a chance to have a truly great season as they have one of the best rosters in the NFL, and as long as the quarterback play isn’t awful, they should make the postseason again in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire