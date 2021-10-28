Browns waive OT Alex Taylor

The on-again, off-again relationship between the Cleveland Browns and young offensive tackle Alex Taylor has reentered the “off” mode. The Browns waived Taylor on Thursday.

Taylor was active for the Browns in the Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos and played four snaps on special teams, though none on offense. He signed to the active roster from the practice squad after being lured away from the Chicago Bears’ practice squad in September.

He had spent the summer in Cleveland but was snapped up by Chicago after the final roster cutdowns. Taylor spent most of the 2020 season on Cleveland’s practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent from South Carolina State.

There is already talk the Browns will re-sign Taylor to the practice squad once he clears waivers.