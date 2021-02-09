Browns waive OL Malcolm Pridgeon from opt-out list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cleveland Browns have waived offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon from the reserve list. The move was official on Tuesday.

Pridgeon was on the opt-out list for the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns. He intially joined the Browns for the 2019 season as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State. He spent his rookie season of Cleveland’s practice squad.

The 6-6, 335-pound guard is subject to waiver claims from other teams.

Latest Stories