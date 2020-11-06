Browns waive OL Evan Brown during the bye week

In need of an open roster spot to add linebacker Elijah Lee to the active roster, the Cleveland Browns waived rookie offensive lineman Evan Brown on Thursday.

Brown was one of the unheralded street free agents signed by the Browns just before the draft. A center and guard out of SMU, Brown spent his 2019 rookie campaign with both the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins. He played only on special teams in five games for the Browns this year.

Lee finally cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols after being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions. The linebacker played under Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods in San Francisco. He had been on the commissioner’s exempt list while awaiting his passing of COVID-19 testing.

Brown will be eligible for waiver claims on Friday.

