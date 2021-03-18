Browns waive OL Drake Dorbeck

In the flurry of free agency activity, the Cleveland Browns slipped a minor transaction into the mix. On Wednesday the Browns waived reserve offensive lineman Drake Dorbeck.

Dorbeck never suited up for the Browns. After signing with the team as an undrafted free agent, the rookie tackle from Southern Miss chose to opt out of the 2020 season.

He is subject to waiver claims. After that, Dorbeck will be free to sign with any other NFL team. The Browns have no dead money due on Dorbeck’s contract.