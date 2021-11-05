Browns waive Odell Beckham Jr. after contract restructuring

The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. today after agreeing to a restructured contract. The fallout from social media releases from his father and LeBron James brought light to issues between Beckham and the team and, ultimately, his departure today.

With the NFL Trade Deadline passed, Beckham will go on waivers and be eligible to be claimed in advance of Week 10. Only teams able to create enough salary-cap space will be able to place a claim on the receiver with the team with the worst record that claims him taking over his contract.

Beckham’s three years in Cleveland started with a lot of excitement. Former general manager John Dorsey added the star receiver in a trade with the New York Giants to unite him with his best friend Jarvis Landry and give young quarterback Baker Mayfield a top-flight talent on the outside.

The results were far from what was expected. Beckham missed nine games in 2020 after tearing his ACL and only played six games in 2021 before being released. His first year in Cleveland, under Freddie Kitchens, was his best year. He had 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to report the move as official on Friday:

Sources: The #Browns are releasing star WR Odell Beckham Jr., as the two sides came together on a resolution to end his Cleveland tenure. At long last, he’s out and he’ll head to waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

After restructuring his contract, the Browns await the claim process to see how much salary and salary cap space they will ultimately save in this move. If he is claimed, the claiming team takes on the remainder of his salary.