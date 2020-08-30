Browns waive newcomer Damion Willis after failing his physical

Damion Willis, we hardly knew ye.

On Sunday morning, the Cleveland Browns waived Willis, a wide receiver who joined the team on Saturday after being claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the week. Willis failed his physical with the team. No exact reason or specific injury was cited for Willis in failing the physical.

Willis had officially joined the team on Saturday after passing through the required COVID-19 protocols. The Browns waived D.J. Montgomery to make room for Willis.

The Browns also waived center Casey Dunn from injured reserve, a move that does not count against the team’s 80-man roster.