Browns waive Malcolm Pridgeon

The Browns have waived guard Malcolm Pridgeon.

Pridgeon did not play in the 2020 season, choosing to opt-out due to COVID-19 concerns.

Originally signed by the Texans as a college free agent following the 2019 draft, he was waived by Houston at the start of the regular season. Pridgeon signed with Cleveland’s practice squad in mid-September and spent the rest of the year with the club.

The Browns placed Pridgeon on the opt-out list on Aug. 6.

