Browns waive DE Lonnie Phelps after drunk driving arrest

The Cleveland Browns have made a roster move, waiving defensive end Lonnie Phelps.

This comes on the heels of Phelps’ arrest in Key West, Florida, where he ran his car into a high-end restaurant while intoxicated. During the interaction with the police as well, Phelps was said to have been insubordinate, refusing to take a blood-alcohol test. He was said to have done $300,000 worth of damage to the restaurant during the incident.

Phelps was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Browns following the 2023 NFL draft out of the University of Kansas. He spent all of last season on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster.

This now clears a roster spot on Cleveland’s 90-man roster as they sit a month out from training camp. With a remaining hole at the tight end position, could the Browns look to add a body to that room before training camp arrives?

