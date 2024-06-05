Browns waive kicker Lucas Havrisik for the second time this offseason

The Cleveland Browns have waived kicker Lucas Havrisik for the second time this off-season. The team waived him on May 14th before signing him back to the roster on May 20th. Cleveland carried three kickers on the roster: Dustin Hopkins and former draft pick Cade York, who is back for his second stint with the team.

Havrisik also spent time on the Browns practice squad last year before the Rams snatched him up for their active roster in 2023. It was interesting to see the team carry three kickers in camp, so it makes sense that they have trimmed it back down to two.

Cleveland now has an empty roster spot, with OTAs continuing this week and mandatory minicamp next week. One area that could be added to is the tight end room, which lacks much outside of David Njoku. Some added depth at linebacker could also make sense, with some interesting names still available in free agency.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire