Browns waive Kellen Mond

The Browns aren't waiting until they finish their preseason schedule to start paring down their roster.

The team announced that they have waived quarterback Kellen Mond and defensive end Charles Wiley on Thursday.

Mond was a 2021 third-round pick of the Vikings who joined the Browns as a waiver claim after getting cut at the end of training camp last year. He played in one game as a Viking, but never saw any regular season action with the Browns.

Parting ways with Mond seemed likely once the Browns drafted Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round of this year's draft. The question for the Browns now will be whether Thompson-Robinson joins Josh Dobbs on the 53-man roster as a backup to Deshaun Watson or if the Browns decide to go with just the rookie as insurance against a Watson absence.