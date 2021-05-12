Browns waive K Matthew McCrane, back down to 2 kickers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There are just two kickers on the Cleveland Browns roster once again. A day after unexpectedly claiming PK Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the New York Jets, the Browns have waived kicker Matthew McCrane.

It’s a one-for-one swap on the team’s 90-man roster with McLaughlin coming in and pushing McCrane out. McCrane spent nearly all of the 2020 season on the Browns’ practice squad after being signed as a free agent in September.

The team thought highly enough of McCrane to place him on the protected practice squad list, preventing other teams from poaching him away. The one-time Steelers kicker never appeared in a game for the Browns.

McLaughlin is now the challenger for veteran Cody Parkey, who finished the season strongly in his second stint in Cleveland.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL schedule release: Week 1 preview, fun facts and key dates

    With the 2021 NFL season schedule being revealed, its time to look at some key dates and fun facts about the first ever 17-game schedule ahead of the schedule release tonight.

  • Ian Book Finds ‘Unbelievable Spot’ With Saints, Who Did Lots Of Homework

    Book, Notre Dame’s three-year starting quarterback, figured there was a chance a New Orleans area code would light up his phone screen during this year’s NFL Draft. Sure enough, the Saints made him a fourth-round pick and the 133rd player taken in the draft — the result of a few months’ homework, deep dives and conversations with Book. “I was able to have some great meetings with the Saints,” Book said on a conference call with New Orleans media.

  • Trans women told by doctors they are 'not wearing enough lipstick'

    Trans women are being told they are not wearing enough lipstick or “feminine clothing” by doctors, MPs have heard. The Women and Equalities Select Committee heard evidence on Wednesday from a variety of medical professionals and campaigners regarding gender healthcare as part of its inquiry into the reform of the Gender Recognition Act (GRA). Dr Harriet Hutchinson, community organiser at Action for Trans Health Durham, described the current processes of “attempting to prove your gender to a clinician” as a “disturbing”, “intrusive and degrading" process. In accordance with current regulations, in many cases trans people are required to live in their ‘preferred’ gender for two years in order to gain ‘real life experience’ of living and working in their preferred gender. Dr Hutchinson told the virtual hearing: “Our services users have been in appointments where they've been criticised for not wearing lipstick or received lectures from cisgender clinicians that the trousers they were wearing weren't 'feminine enough' to be regarded as female presentation." She added: "So the idea of having to prove your gender is very reductive and forces trans people to conform to stereotypes in order to receive a diagnosis and then, of course, receive criticism for perpetuating gender stereotypes." Dr John Chisholm CBE, chair of the Medical Ethics Committee at the British Medical Association (BMA) also told MPs: "It's very onerous and dehumanising to have to be asked all these intrusive questions in order to prove, in essence, that you are who you say you are… "We've come a long way from regarding gender dysphoria as a medical problem, or a psychological problem or a mental health problem, and yet we are forced back into this paradigm by way of how the law operates." As of 2020, more than 13,500 trans and non-binary were on a waiting list for an NHS gender clinic, according to research conducted by the BBC. The NHS constitution mandates that after receiving a GP referral, the waiting time for a first appointment at a gender clinic should be no longer than 18 weeks, but in many parts of the country this wait is now up to five years. Earlier this month, the cost of applying for a GRC was cut from £140 to £5 as part of changes the government claims will make applying for one “simpler and much more affordable”. The move came after ministers decided last September against wider changes to gender recognition rules that would have allowed people to change their gender legally without a medical diagnosis - a decision which prompted LGBTQ+ campaigners and charities, such as Stonewall, to deem it “a shocking failure in leadership”. The Women and Equalities Select Committee hearing continues.

  • Should you draft Cam Akers over Saquon, Zeke, Chubb & Kamara?

    Andy Behrens & Dalton Del Don go over their initial pre-season player rankings. Dalton has Los Angeles Rams sophomore RB Cam Akers over established backs like Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Alvin Kamara, and Ezekiel Elliott. Should Akers be considered a top 5 fantasy draft pick or is Dalton's ranking unjustified? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Tebow returns, Swift vs. Edwards-Helaire & debating Yahoo's initial expert rankings

    No, it's not 2012. Yes, we're unfortunately still living in this timeline. And yes, Tim Tebow is back in the NFL.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Stephen Curry puts up 49 points, 11 3-pointers in just 3 quarters vs. Thunder

    Stephen Curry was unstoppable in only three quarters on Saturday night.

  • NBA fines Pelicans VP David Griffin $50K after he blamed officials for Zion Williamson's broken finger

    Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Bobby Portis with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic

    Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021

  • UFC 262 ‘Embedded,’ No. 2: Michael Chandler explains ‘sentimental’ Snickers

    Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view.

  • Jordan Spieth returns for AT&T Byron Nelson after contracting COVID-19

    Though he contracted COVID-19 shortly after the Masters, Jordan Spieth is back on Tour ahead of next week's PGA Championship.

  • Malachi Flynn with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/11/2021

  • New York Rangers fire coach Dave Quinn, 3 assistants

    The New York Rangers' managerial shakeup is complete. New general manager Chris Drury fired coach David Quinn and three assistant coaches Wednesday after they missed the playoffs with one of the NHL's up-and-coming teams. The move is the first major one from Drury, who took over last week after the team fired popular president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton to start the front-office overhaul.

  • USA Football condemns viral youth football video of boy getting violently knocked over

    The widely-shared video also drew immediate rebukes from former NFL players.

  • Giants will open 2021 season against Broncos; full schedule leaked

    The New York Giants' 2021 regular-season schedule has been leaked, and they will open against the Denver Broncos (and Pat Shurmur).

  • Tom Brady pokes fun at Cowboys after Buccaneers' Week 1 game is revealed

    The 2021 NFL schedule is starting to be released, and Tom Brady seems excited about the Buccaneers playing the Cowboys to kick off the new season.

  • Anthony Davis, LeBron James troll Spike Lee after Lakers top Knicks

    You know Spike Lee was talking trash when the Knicks were up.

  • J.T. Barrett also will throw for Cowboys this weekend

    Ben DiNucci isn’t eligible to participate in the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp this weekend. So the Cowboys need quarterbacks. It previously was reported that Illinois State’s Brady Davis would work for the team. Todd Archer of ESPN reports that former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett also will tryout this weekend. Barrett has spent time with New [more]