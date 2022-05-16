Browns waive Junior Faulk

The Browns announced the signings of 12 undrafted free agents Friday. After their rookie minicamp, they are tweaking the bottom of the 90-player offseason roster.

The team announced they waived cornerback Junior Faulk on Monday.

Faulk, who played at Delta State, got on the NFL’s radar in 2019. He set a new school record for interceptions in a season with nine. He also made 37 tackles, 22 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble in starting all 10 games.

At the Scouting Combine in March, Faulk ran a 4.62 with a 301/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 2-inch broad jump and 15 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

