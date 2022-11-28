Browns waive Josh Dobbs to add Deshaun Watson to 53-man roster

The Browns have officially added Deshaun Watson to their 53-man roster.

Cleveland announced the move on Monday, which was expected with Watson being reinstated from his 11-game suspension.

As a corresponding move, the Browns waived quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Should Dobbs clear waivers, he would be a candidate to return to the team on the practice squad, according to multiple reporters.

The Browns also have Jacoby Brissett and former Vikings third-round pick Kellen Mond on their 53-man roster at quarterback.

Dobbs has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2020 for Pittsburgh. He also appeared in five games for the Steelers in 2018.

Watson is expected to start for the Browns against the Texans in Week 13.

Cleveland also announced the club has signed offensive tackle Myron Cunningham to the practice squad, placed offensive tackle Will Holden on the practice squad/injured list, and released receiver Chester Rogers from the practice squad.

