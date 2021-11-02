Browns waive Johnny Stanton

The Browns have elected to let go of their fullback.

Cleveland has waived Johnny Stanton, the team announced on Tuesday.

Stanton has bounced between the Browns’ 53-man roster and the practice squad over the last two years. He has appeared in two games for Cleveland this season. He took a pair of carries for 5 yards and caught a 1-yard touchdown pass in the Browns’ Week Seven victory over Denver.

Cleveland has just seven total touchdown passes this season. Neither receiver Odell Beckham Jr. nor receiver Jarvis Landry have caught one.

After falling to 4-4 against the Steelers in Week Eight, the Browns play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.

