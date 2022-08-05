Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move.

Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:

To replace Robinson, the Browns have signed cornerback Lavert Hill:

We have signed CB Lavert Hill and waived CB Reggie Robinson II with an injury designation — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 5, 2022

The former Michigan defensive back was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He has bounced around to different practice squads but has yet to play a regular-season game in the NFL.

Hill stands at 5’10” and around 190 pounds.

If Robinson clears waivers he could join Weston on the team’s injured reserve list.

