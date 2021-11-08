The football world is waiting for the Browns to officially waive wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., so word that the team was announcing roster moves on Monday afternoon piqued interest.

As it turns out, the Browns were waiving a different player. They cut cornerback Herb Miller and also announced that running back John Kelly has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Miller played 43 special teams snaps in three appearances for the Browns and did not play in Sunday’s win over the Bengals. He was credited with one tackle.

Kelly has also appeared in three games this season. He ran twice for three yards and played 23 special teams snaps.

Practice squad wide receiver Lawrence Cager went on the COVID-19 reserve list as well.

Browns waive Herb Miller, put John Kelly on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk