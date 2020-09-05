Browns waive Garrett Gilbert, leaving them with two QBs

The Browns are going with two quarterbacks for the moment.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are waiving quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

That leaves just Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum on the active roster for the time being.

Gilbert will have to pass through waivers, but if no one else wants him, he could end up back on the Browns practice squad.

Gilbert was with the Browns last year after his stint in the AAF, and has also spent time with the Panthers, Raiders, Lions, Patriots, and Rams.

