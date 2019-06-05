Browns waive former LT Harrison after tardiness

The Cleveland Browns waived former starting left tackle Desmond Harrison on Wednesday, a day after he missed the first practice of the team's mandatory minicamp.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Harrison missed a flight and was "a little late." He added that the team "just decided to move on."

Harrison, 25, started the Browns' first eight games in 2018 at left tackle -- the first player to start at the position following stalwart Joe Thomas' retirement -- as an undrafted rookie out of West Georgia. He was a late scratch in Week 9 with an illness and was inactive the rest of the year after losing the starting job to Greg Robinson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Robinson was re-signed to a one-year, $7 million deal this offseason.

Harrison was once considered a potential high draft pick after joining Texas as a top high school recruit, but he was suspended three times by the Longhorns and spent two years away from football before joining West Georgia in 2017. He starred at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine but still went undrafted.

--Field Level Media