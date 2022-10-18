Browns waive Dakota Allen

The Browns have made a move at linebacker.

Cleveland has waived Dakota Allen, the team announced on Tuesday.

Allen had been on the practice squad and was signed to the 53-man roster last week. He’s appeared in two games for the Browns in 2022, exclusively playing special teams.

Featured during the second season of Last Chance U on Netflix, Allen has appeared in 34 games with three starts for the Jaguars, Raiders, and Browns. He was a Rams seventh-round pick in 2019.

