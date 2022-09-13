Sean McVay: Cam Akers will ‘get an opportunity’ to prove himself this week
Sean McVay says Cam Akers will get a chance to bounce back from a quiet opener this Sunday against the Falcons
Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney talks about prayers for Bresee family, wide receivers, DJ Uiagalelei, effort, and winning before the Louisiana Tech game Sept 17
Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko alleged Sept. 16 that due to Twitter’s lack of internal controls, company engineers had wide system access that would allow them to tweet as other users — including U.S. senators.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of the Wildcats game against Tulane on Saturday. Here’s everything he said:Klieman’s opening statement:“Recapping the game on Saturday, just really pleased with the guys focus and effort and staying engaged through the delays we had.
FSU's 2022-23 ACC schedule was released Tuesday afternoon, giving us a full picture of the Seminoles' upcoming schedule.
Clemson honored Ella Bresee on Saturday as she battles brain cancer, but she missed the game and was airlifted to a hospital in Washington D.C.
“It’s not like we have forgotten what he did in the bowl game,” Shane Beamer said.
The Florida State Night Owls? See what time the ACC announced the Seminoles will host Boston College on Sept. 24.
EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one […]
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Detroit Lions 38-35 in Week 1, and we have the grades for every position.
Uchenna Nwosu had a big game for Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks. Get a look at the various NFL Trojans who stood out in Week 1.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel touched on the questionable calls OC Todd Downing made on two third-and-1 plays.
NFL roundtable debate: Los Angeles Times staff writers discuss who they'd prefer at quarterback for a Super Bowl run: Rams' Stafford or Chargers' Herbert.
USA Today Sports Jon Scheyer’s first ACC game as Duke’s head coach will come against the same team he filled in for coach Mike Krzyzewski against during the 2020-21 season. Duke’s first ACC game in the upcoming season will be a home game against Boston College on Dec.
Karl-Anthony Towns is not lacking for confidence.
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
There are plenty of names being bandied about as the next head coach at Nebraska. Here are some coaches who could be a decent fit.
We've heard stories about Larry Bird's legendary on-court trash talk, but our John Tomase recently discovered a highlight video from the 1986 NBA All-Star game that features real-time audio of the Celtics legend doing his thing.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Former Giants catcher Buster Posey taught a young Josh Allen a valuable lesson about being a professional athlete.
A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding, 10-second runoff, game’s about to [more]