Browns waive CB Herb Miller day after recovering Felton’s fumble

The job for GM Andrew Berry doesn’t stop just because the Cleveland Browns are 1-0 for the first time in what seems forever. Berry continues to work the roster in ways he believes makes the team best.

Last week, CB Greedy Williams was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four games. The Browns had CB Jimmy Moreland in for a visit but a signing doesn’t seem on the radar.

Instead, Berry officially waived CB Herb Miller on Monday. Miller had an important fumble recovery when Demetric Felton muffed a punt at the start of the second quarter.

Last week, Miller was signed to the 53-man roster to replace Williams.

Miller didn’t see any snaps on defense but was in for 22 special teams plays (69%).

No corresponding move was made but that could come as early as Tuesday.

There is a report floating around that the team has signed CB Thomas Graham off of waivers from the Chicago Bears.

Graham was considered a surprise cut after battling hamstring issues during training camp. Graham had a breakout game in Week 14 of his rookie season last year with seven tackles and three pass breakups.

There have been no other reports of Graham signing in Cleveland.

We will update you as soon as we have more information on the corresponding move to Miller’s release.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire