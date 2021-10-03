Browns Vs Vikings highlight: Greedy Williams interception

The Cleveland Browns storm into the Twin Cities for a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Fresh off a big victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the home team is looking to right their record at 2 – 2.

The visitors are coming off two straight victories after a difficult loss in Week 1 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski returns to the city where he cut his coaching teeth for over a decade before taking on the head job in Cleveland.

With the Browns holding on to a 14 – 7 lead, the defense continues to make big plays while the offense struggles to get things moving:

Williams, a second-round pick, gets the first interception of his NFL career. Playing on the opposite side of where Adam Theilen starts, he falls off perfectly into his zone and then carries the receiver deep before locating the ball and picking it off.