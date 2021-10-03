Browns Vs Vikings highlight: Chase McLaughlin long FG #2

The Cleveland Browns storm into the Twin Cities for a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Fresh off a big victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the home team is looking to right their record at 2 – 2.

The visitors are coming off two straight victories after a difficult loss in Week 1 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski returns to the city where he cut his coaching teeth for over a decade before taking on the head job in Cleveland.

The Browns defense has shut down the Vikings offense after the opening drive while Baker Mayfield has struggled mightily except for a couple of throws.

With an 11 – 7 lead, the Browns offense struggled after a big pass to Odell Beckham Jr. leading to a 53-yard attempt from Chase McLaughlin, who had already hit a 48 yarder earlier in the game:

We will seek better video but live from the game is a lot of Browns fans who provide us with the above video of the kick.

Browns move the lead to 7 in the middle of the fourth quarter.