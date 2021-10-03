Browns Vs Vikings: Game time decisions huge for Minnesota’s defense

The Cleveland Browns have shown a diverse, explosive offense so far in 2021. The run game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt has exploded with the great offensive line in front of them. Baker Mayfield and the passing attack has kept up when it has needed to.

The return of Odell Beckham Jr. was an extra spark for the offense last week despite the 11-month layoff. With a game under his belt to knock the rust off and playing on turf (much faster), Beckham could be in for a huge game.

For the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday’s matchup with the Browns offense will be difficult no matter what. The Vikings have given up 78 points in the first three games of the season (compared to the Browns 60).

The home team has a few game-time decisions that could play a huge role in the outcome of the game. While much of the conversation will be about Dalvin Cook, it seems like he will be playing. It is the defense, with three players having to be checked after warmups, where game-time decisions could drastically alter Week 4’s results:

I'm told, as of yesterday evening #Vikings LB Anthony Barr, CB Krys Boyd & DT Michael Pierce– listed as questionable on the injury report–all remain true game-time decisions. All 3 #Vikings will be worked out pregame by their position coach & the strength coach before the call. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 3, 2021

Barr and Pierce are vital to the Vikings ability to try to limit Chubb and Hunt on the ground. Barr’s ability in coverage is also important against the Cleveland screen game and tight ends.

With Beckham returning, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins and Anthony Schwartz, teams need as many cornerbacks as possible to cover. While Boyd is a backup, less depth could be harmful.

Boyd has also played in 55 of the team’s special teams snaps this season.

Of the three, Barr is by far the most talented and most important but Pierce’s play on the interior can also make things difficult for someone like JC Tretter, who is also questionable with his ongoing knee issues.

We will have the final inactives for today’s Browns Vs. Vikings matchup as soon as they are available to find out how the game-time decisions played out.