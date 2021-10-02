Browns Vs Vikings final injury report: 7 questionable, 3 out in total

The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings square off in an important battle in Week 4. The Vikings look to even their record while the Browns want to keep pace in the competitive AFC North.

Injuries could play a big role as, combined, the two teams have seven players listed as questionable for the game while three others are already listed as out.

For Cleveland, backup offensive lineman Chris Hubbard and rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II were listed as out earlier in the week. For Minnesota, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is out for the game.

That trade-off is a significant negative on the Browns ledger.

The following are listed as questionable for the game with most likely to play but not certain:

Cleveland Browns

LT Jedrick Wills – Ankle

C JC Tretter – Knee

LB Sione Takitaki – Hamstring

Wills and Tretter are expected to continue to tough out their injuries. Wills has left the first three games of the season due to his injury, can he finish Week 4’s matchup?

Minnesota Vikings

LB Anthony Barr – Knee

CB Kris Boyd – Hamstring

RB Dalvin Cook – Ankle

DT Michael Pierce – Arm

As we reported on yesterday, Cooks is likely to play while Pierce is much more unlikely to be able to play. If Barr joins Pierce on the sideline, it would be a huge hit to the Vikings defense against the strong run game and versatile passing attack of the Browns.

The full injury report can be found here: