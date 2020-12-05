Browns vs. Titans predictions: Staff picks for Week 13 game

If there was ever a perfect use of the “Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man” meme, using it for this game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns is it.

That’s because both teams carry an 8-3 record into this game and the same style of offense, which is a run-first approach that sets things up through the air for their quarterbacks. The Browns and Titans own the No. 1 and No. 2 rushing attacks in the NFL, respectively.

Tennessee sports Derrick Henry, who leads the league in rushing yards and is on pace to win his second straight rushing crown. Meanwhile, Cleveland has a two-man attack featuring Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, both of whom have combined for over 1,400 yards.

Before we get to our staff picks, we had a shake-up in our standings after last week, with John Lowell taking over sole possession of second place. Here’s where things stand:

1. Mike Moraitis (8-3)

2. John Lowell (7-4)

3. Crissy Froyd (6-5)

N/A Shaun Calderon (3-1) – Will qualify after five picks

Let’s see what our staff thinks for the Week 13 contest between the Titans and Browns.

1. Mike Moraitis' prediction (8-3)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This matchup between the Titans and Browns sets up as a good old-fashioned smash-mouth-type game, as both teams sport a run first offense that sets up things through the air. While I think both teams get things going on the ground, the biggest difference is under center, where I believe the Titans have an advantage. I'll take Ryan Tannehill over Baker Mayfield all day everyday and twice on Sunday, and we'll see why when Tannehill out-performs his younger counterpart, putting the Titans over the top for their ninth win of 2020. Final score: Titans 31, Browns 27

2. John Lowell's prediction (7-4)

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Tennessee Titans will look to kennel the Dawgs on Sunday. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Co. head to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, owning the same 8-3 record as the Titans. Head coach Mike Vrabel’s unit has beaten significantly better teams, but we won’t get into that. The offense, led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the NFL’s rushing leader, Derrick Henry, is firing on all cylinders after their 45-26 Week 12 victory in Indianapolis. Look for this one to hit the over, but it should be tighter than what’s comfortable. The Titans win the time of possession battle and move to 9-3. Final score: Titans 31, Browns 26

3. Crissy Froyd's prediction (6-5)

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

These are not the same Cleveland Browns we've seen in the past. Going up against an opponent like the Titans gives the Browns a chance to prove they're legitimate, and it will undoubtedly be a close one. What the game will ultimately come down to is the fact running back Derrick Henry has been on a roll, and he'll have another big performance Sunday — big enough for the Titans to pull it out. Final score: Titans 31, Browns 27

4. Shaun Calderon's prediction (3-1)

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans host the Cleveland Browns in an 8-3 matchup that could end up having major playoff implications down the line. The Titans must capitalize on this opportunity to get another win over a playoff-caliber team before the schedule gets considerably easier over the next two weeks. Tennessee put on a clinic against in Indianapolis last week and I believe they will come out and do something similar against another worthy opponent. The Browns will keep it close for a while, but Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill will ultimately be too much for Baker Mayfield and company to keep up with. Final score: Titans 33, Browns 24