Browns vs. Texans: Recapping Donovan Peoples-Jones’ punt return and all other scoring plays

For the first time all season, the Cleveland Browns can now say they have won back-to-back games after defeating the Houston Texans by a score of 27-14. It was an ugly debut for quarterback Deshaun Watson after 700 days away from live action, but the defense and special teams units were able to account for every touchdown scored instead.

With all of the scoring action coming off of a punt return and two defensive touchdowns, it was quite an interesting and wacky game between the Browns and Texans. In case the action was missed yesterday, we recap every scoring play from the Browns here.

Donovan Peoples-Jones springs free on a 76-yard punt return

It was an ugly day for the offense, and the only first half score came when wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones turned the tide on an explosive 76-yard punt return to the house.

Displaying excellent contact balance, Peoples-Jones worked through arm tackles, weaving his way through the coverage unit of the Texans. This is the first punt return touchdown the Browns have put on the field since Travis Benjamin did so.

Peoples-Jones has not only stepped up huge as a receiver, but he has solidified the punt return team as well, a unit that had struggled to fill the void at return man.

Denzel Ward scoops up a Tony Fields II forced fumble

It was a good day for cornerback Denzel Ward in what has been a difficult season for him. Coming off of a year where he was a top-5 cornerback, Ward has battled through a concussion that sidelined him for weeks (and just overall bad play).

But this game against the Texans was a good one for Ward, and he was rewarded when a football squeezed out of Kyle Allen’s hands and into his lap. At that point all Ward had to do was walk the football into the endzone.

Tony Fields II returns an interception for six

It is not very often that a player comes away with an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery all in the same game. However, this is exactly what Tony Fields II did against the Texans yesterday.

And he was rewarded for the interception as he returned the football all the way back for a touchdown. Not a bad day for the second-year linebacker out of West Virginia. After the injury to Sione Takitaki, the Browns are going to need Fields to step up in a bigger role, but make it two straight weeks where he has flashed on the field.

Browns Pick-6! Their third D/ST TD of the day 📺: #CLEvsHOU on CBS

Cade York bangs home two field goals

While the offense did not find the endzone against the Texans, they did get within range for kicker Cade York to hammer home two field goals on the day. This was a good bounce-back game for York after badly shanking a kick against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

He went 2-for-2 on the day, with a long of 43 yards for the Browns. He knocked home all three of his extra points as well. It has not been an easy season for the rookie kicker, to say the least, but hopefully, he was able to build some momentum by knocking a few through the uprights in a dome.

