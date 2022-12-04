Browns vs. Texans: Deshaun Watson sloppy in return, defense creates takeaways in win

The Cleveland Browns have won back-to-back games for the first time in 2022, advancing to 5-7 after defeating the Houston Texans by a score of 27-14. It was not a pretty showing, losing both Harrison Bryant and Sione Takitaki to injury.

It was also a rare one where the Browns had to rely on their defense and special teams instead of their offense, but were able to grind out a win against the 1-9-1 Texans. In this game, the defense managed to create three turnovers, including two defensive touchdowns.

While their chances of the playoffs are slim for the Browns, they are not lost with five games remaining. Before looking ahead to a divisional showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, what stood out from the live viewing of this win over the Texans?

List

An ode to Jacoby Brissett: His 5 best plays as the starting quarterback

Browns Jacoby Brissett

Deshaun Watson rusty in his return

Browns Texans Deshaun Watson

Browns Texans Deshaun Watson. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

For a guy who has been out of football for 700 days, quarterback Deshaun Watson sure looked like it. To say he had a rusty performance against his old team would be an understatement as there were obvious jitters, throwing multiple footballs into the dirt, and throwing an ugly red zone turnover.

All-in-all, Watson finished the game with a passing line of 12-of-22 for 131 yards and an interception on the day. He did manage to add another 21 yards on the ground, as the Browns were able to utilize his legs offensively as well.

As the Browns enter their last five games, including three against AFC North opponents, they will need the elite-level play of Watson to return if they have any hopes of making the playoffs in 2022.

While rust was to be expected, it was an underwhelming Browns debut for Watson regardless.

The Browns have a punt returner in Donovan Peoples-Jones

Browns Texans Deshaun Watson

Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was on the cusp of breaking a big return last week against the Buccaneers. This week, Peoples-Jones did break the big one, returning a punt 75 yards to the house to give the Browns their first touchdown of the game.

Story continues

Not only has Peoples-Jones stepped up huge offensively for the Browns in his WR2 role, but he has now stepped up on a special teams unit that has floundered most of the season. Needless to say, the Browns now have their guy to return punts long-term.

Now the Browns have the task to lock Peoples-Jones down long-term.

Kevin Stefanski's uncharacteristic conservative coaching in two week span

Browns Texans Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a weird couple of weeks for play caller and head coach Kevin Stefanski, as the usually aggressive decision-maker has become ultra-conservative. He has been punting in four-down territory twice with some weird sequences of play calls, has opted to kick an extra point where it made sense to go for two, and made a business decision in the final two minutes of the first half to run out the clock rather than try to get points.

He is without his starting center and in his first game with a new quarterback, so it makes a bit of sense, but it has been quite unlike him. Regardless, the Browns have won two in a row with a chance at another divisional win against the Cincinnati Bengals next week.

Tony Fields II has a huge game

Browns Texans Deshaun Watson

Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

What a game for linebacker Tony Fields II. After playing a career-high in snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week ago, Fields saw another influx of snaps, making the most of them. In this game, Fields started as the WILL linebacker in base formations and even played a good deal of special teams.

Taking advantage of his opportunities, Fields forced a fumble that Denzel Ward scooped up for six points, returned an interception for a touchdown, and even managed to recover a fumble forced on a Houston punt return as well. As Sione Takitaki left the game on a cart in this one, Fields might be relied upon heavier moving forward.

Run game opens up after a few rough showings

Browns Texans Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

While Watson was shaky at best in his first game in 700 days, the presence of his legs made a difference in the run game. While they broke free against the Buccaneers a week ago, the run game was coming off of tough outings against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in prior weeks.

However, the Texans were not able to stack the box the way they could against Jacoby Brissett. They were not able to crash backside the way they would have been able to against Brissett.

As a result, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 136 yards on 26 touches. They were even able to incorporate read-option looks to allow Watson to use his legs.

Expect lighter boxes for Chubb and Hunt to continue to be the norm moving forward.

A chance at 3-1 in the AFC North next week

Browns Texans Deshaun Watson

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Now sitting at 5-7, the Browns are still a long shot to make the playoffs. They were given a four percent chance coming into the game, but they still have three games left in-division. Starting with the Bengals next week, the Browns have a chance to improve to 3-1 in the AFC North as they trek into their last five games of 2022.

They managed to blow the Bengals out on Halloween, and they will look to continue to own Cincinnati under Stefanski. One week at a time, next week’s game has the potential to be a massive and season-defining one for the Browns as they travel down I-71 South to Cincinnati.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire