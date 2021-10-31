Browns Vs Steelers Week 8: How to watch, listen and stream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Coming off a mini bye after their win on Thursday Night Football, the Cleveland Browns welcome in the Pittsburgh Steelers coming off their actual bye in Week 7. The Browns come in 4 – 3 on the season while the Steelers are 3 – 3. The loser of today’s game falls to the basement of the AFC North.
Cleveland is getting healthier but will be without a few players while the Steelers are trying to find a way to win despite limitations on offense. Below are important game details about this Week 8 matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheBrownsWire.
Game information:
Who: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
When: Sunday, October 31st, 1:00 p.m. ET.
Where: First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
Streaming:
In-market live stream: Amazon Prime, fuboTV (try it for free)
Broadcasts:
TV: CBS
Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan WKRK & 98.5 WNCX
Broadcasters:
TV: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
Radio: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken and Nathan Zegura