Browns Vs Steelers: Early morning OBJ, Clowney, Ingram injury updates

The Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers today in a Halloween matchup that will decide the last-place team in the AFC North through eight games. The visiting Steelers are coming off a bye week while the Browns had extra days off following their Thursday Night Football victory.

Both teams had time to get healthy but will still have some injury concerns going into the game.

Cleveland has already ruled out Denzel Ward, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Richard LeCounte III and listed six players as questionable:

WR Odell Beckham Jr. – Shoulder

DE Jadeveon Clowney – Ankle, groin, knee

CB AJ Green – Groin

DT Malik Jackson – Ankle

DE Tack McKinley – Groin

FB Johnny Stanton – Calf

Pittsburgh listed Eric Ebron out for the game Friday and had pass rusher Melvin Ingram III listed as doubtful.

As of early Sunday morning, we have a couple of updates.

As expected, Ingram is out:

Saturday moves:

— The #Dolphins ruled out WR Preston Williams and S Sheldrick Redwine and both won’t travel.

— #Steelers LB Melvin Ingram III has been downgraded to out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2021

Beckham is in and Clowney is a true game-time decision:

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr., dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, should be good to go today vs the #Steelers, source said, while DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin) is a game-time decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2021

While Beckham and Clowney are the two biggest names that are questionable for the Browns, Green, Jackson, McKinley and Stanton will be important to watch as well. We will keep you up to date as we know more on these important injuries for this important game.