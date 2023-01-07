Browns vs. Steelers: 3 matchups to watch in Week 18 divisional bout

The Cleveland Browns are looking to end the season on a 5-2 run, and with back-to-back wins for the second time this season. They also have the opportunity to spoil the playoff hopes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, just as they did to the Washington Commanders a week ago.

Divisional matchups are always tougher, so the Browns will have their work cut out for them. Jadeveon Clowney has already been ruled out after his tantrum this week, so the Browns will be down a defensive starter as well.

As the Browns travel to Pittsburgh, what three matchups could define this Week 18 showdown between division rivals?

List

Browns find their Jadeveon Clowney replacement in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Jadeveon Clowney Andre Carter

RT James Hudson vs. DE T.J. Watt

Browns Steelers

Browns James Hudson will start vs. Steelers. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Right tackle Jack Conklin has already been ruled out in this game as second-year offensive lineman James Hudson will get the start against the Steelers. While Hudson found success earlier in the season, he has struggled down the stretch in spot opportunities for the Browns.

A year ago, reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt secured the award with a four-sack performance off of Hudson. The former Cincinnati Bearcat now has to prove that he is ready for revenge as the Browns look for their fifth win in their last seven outings.

Can the second-year player hold his own the second time around against Watt? If not, the life of Deshaun Watson will be a living hell for 60 minutes in Pittsburgh.

CB Martin Emerson Jr. vs. WR George Pickens

Browns Steelers

Martin Emerson Jr. will face off with Steelers WR George Pickens. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Martin Emerson Jr. tends to play the boundary cornerback spot for the Browns when they are in nickel packages with Greg Newsome II sliding into the nickel. As the Steelers have a twitchy receiver in Diontae Johnson, it makes sense for the Browns to align their twitchier cornerback in Ward onto him. This will leave Emerson Jr. on an island with second round receiver George Pickens.

Story continues

The first time around, Pickens caught a ball off the head of Emerson in tight coverage. Emerson will be looking for revenge in this one as he tends to lock down bigger receivers in man coverage. He has strapped up Mike Evans against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he will look for the same success against Pickens in this one.

TE David Njoku vs. S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Browns Steelers

Browns TE David Njoku vs. Steelers. Brownssteelers 1

The Browns are starting to push the football down the field a bit more, and their best vertical mismatch is tight end David Njoku. While his breakout season was hampered a bit by injuries, Njoku still managed to reel in a 21-yard dart on a 2nd and 19 to give the Browns a fresh set of downs a week ago.

And he always tends to show up big against divisional rivals.

He’ll be tasked with beating versatile safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in this one as Njoku will look to exploit the seam of the field against the Steelers. Who will win this battle between top-10 players at their position?

[listicle id=82841]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire