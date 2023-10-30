Browns vs. Seahawks highlights Week 8
Watch all of the highlights from the game between the visiting Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Watch all of the highlights from the game between the visiting Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
P.J. Walker tried to force a throw late on Sunday in Seattle, and was intercepted for the second time in their loss to the Seahawks.
The Browns will turn to P.J. Walker to start at quarterback.
Yahoo Sports reached out to members of the Browns and league sources who have navigated similar decision-making to better understand what’s at play in an atypical circumstance like this.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
The Browns are playing historically good defense through five games, with the previously unstoppable 49ers the latest to struggle against them. And when Deshaun Watson returns, they can't keep winning in spite of the offense.
The Bengals defense came up huge in the second half to stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Jamal Adams left Monday night's game early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
The Seahawks' safety issued an apology an apology to the independent concussion doctor on Wednesday afternoon.
The former top 10 pick allowed a team-high seven pressures on Monday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Follow Yahoo Sports for the latest news, highlights and scores from Sunday night's Spurs-Clippers game to see how Victor Wembanyama fares.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
The Bears' 2-5 record doesn't surprise anyone, but the same can't be said of the Chargers' 2-4 record.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.