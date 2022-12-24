Browns vs. Saints: Cade York's field goal extends Cleveland's lead in second quarter
CLEVELAND — Two sub-.500 teams will meet today in sub-zero windchill temperatures, as the Browns look to continue their late-season surge by hosting the New Orleans Saints.
Cleveland is 6-8, having beat the Ravens 13-3 a week ago. It was Cleveland's third win in its last four games. The Browns are 2-1 since Deshaun Watson became eligible to play. Watson missed the first 11 games of the season because of an NFL suspension stemming from more than two dozen women accusing the quarterback of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massage appointments.
The Saints are 5-9 following a 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Browns announced the game-time temperature was 6 degrees with a real feel of minus-16. It's the second-coldest game the Browns have ever played in Cleveland, according to the team. The only colder one was a 1-degree playoff contest on Jan. 4, 1981, a 14-12 loss to the Oakland Raiders best known as the "Red Right 88" game.
The Saints entered the weekend 0-6 outdoors and 0-4 on natural grass this season. They were also 1-5 on the road, with the lone victory coming Week 1 in Atlanta while the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium was closed.
Check back here for scoring updates and analysis throughout the game.
Browns extend lead to 10-0 with Cade York's 30-yard field goal
Wide receiver Amari Cooper played a prominent role in the Browns' 17-play, 60-yard scoring drive in the second quarter.
On fourth-and-5 from the New Orleans 33, Watson passed the ball, and Cooper gained 21 yards on the catch-and-run play.
On third-and-10 from the 12, Watson targeted Cooper again, yet the connection didn't materialize. Cooper was wide open in the back of the end zone, but he slipped and fell while trying make the catch.
The Browns summoned kicker Cade York, and the rookie made a 30-yard field goal to give them a 10-0 lead with 4:07 left in the second quarter.
Grant Delpit's interception and Deshaun Watson's touchdown run help Browns earn 7-0 lead vs. Saints
The Browns were practically dead on offense to begin the game, going three-and-out on each of their first three possessions.
However, a takeaway by the Cleveland defense changed the complexion of the game.
On third-and-10 from the Cleveland 45, Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw a pass intended for tight end Juwan Johnson. The ball deflected off Johnson as he made a diving attempt to catch it. Browns safety Grant Delpit intercepted the pass and returned it 40 yards to the New Orleans 30 with 2:44 left in the first quarter.
Then the Browns offense capitalized with a five-play, 30-yard scoring drive.
On third-and-3, Watson rushed off the left side for a 12-yard touchdown with 14:55 remaining in the second quarter. York's successful extra point gave the Browns a 7-0 advantage.
First quarter ends with no score between Browns and Saints
When the first quarter ended, the Browns and Saints were tied at no score.
The Saints outgained the Browns 55 to 28 yards, and New Orleans had three first downs compared with just one for Cleveland.
The big difference favoring the Browns, though, was Delpit's interception.
Here's some pregame information, including betting info, each team's roster and where the Browns ranked among AFC individual stat leaders entering the weekend:
What TV channel is the Saints at Browns game on?
The Browns and Saints will be on CBS. Kickoff Saturday is 1 p.m., in Cleveland. Here's what the rest of the schedule looks like around the NFL this weekend:
TODAY
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
MONDAY
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
NFL Playoff Picture:NFL playoff picture after Week 15 - Chiefs wrap up AFC West, Giants clinch spot for Cowboys
Who are the announcers for the Saints-Browns game
On the call for CBS today are Spero Dedes and Jay Feely in the booth, and Aditi Kinkhabwala on the sidelines.
How to listen to Saints vs. Browns on the radio
Browns games air locally on the radio on 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (color) and Jerod Cherry (sideline).
NFL Playoffs:Here are five NFL teams that could shake up playoff mix if they reach postseason
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns betting odds, moneyline
Moneyline: Saints +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Browns -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
Against the spread: Saints +3 (-120) | Browns -3 (+100)
Over/Under: 32 (O: -108 | U: -112)
NFL Power Rankings:Week 16 NFL power rankings: Lions' surge continues, while Cowboys booted from top five
Browns vs. Saints all-time series
Cleveland leads the all-time regular-season series 13-5 vs. New Orleans. The Saints won the meeting 21-18 in Week 2 of the 2018 season on Sept. 16, 2018 at the Superdome.
Weather in Cleveland for Browns-Saints game
Expect pretty miserable conditions for the game. The temperature is expected to be around 12 degrees at kickoff and feature wind gusts up to 60 mph. The windchill could be around minus-20 degrees, and there is a 50% chance of snow, according to AccuWeather.
Browns-Saints weather forecast:'Can't do anything about it': Browns dealing with Saints, not arctic gameday temperatures
Browns defense trending in the right direction
Since getting beat back 39-17 at Miami and 31-23 against Buffalo in back-to-back games, the Browns haven't allowed an opponent to score more than 23 points in their last four games, going 3-1 across that stretch. They have moved up to 18th in defensive efficiency, allowing an average of 342.4 yards per game. Dating back to their Halloween win over the Bengals on "Monday Night Football," the Browns have allowed a total of 33 points in their last three home games – wins against the Bengals, Buccaneers and Ravens.
Browns defense dominates Ravens:Cleveland Browns defense has 'lights out' performance in shutting down Ravens
AFC North standings
Cincinnati 10-4, .714, 369 points scored, 288 points allowed
Baltimore 9-5, .643, 304 points scored, 263 points allowed
Cleveland 6-8, .429, 313 points scored, 326 points allowed
Pittsburgh 6-8, .429, 251 points scored, 309 points allowed
Remembering Hall of Famer Franco Harris:Franco Harris' historic play not only thing that was immaculate; his career was, too| Opinion
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns score New Orleans Saints live game updates